Logo

07 日 マニラ

30°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,780
$100=Ｐ5,790
日本語
会員登録

07 日 マニラ

30°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,780
$100=Ｐ5,790
    HOME Marcos says gov't will use any means to defend maritime waters

Marcos says gov't will use any means to defend maritime waters

2025/2/7 英字

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government will continue to use whatever means to defend its maritime waters, including regular patrols of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ships and allowing the United States military to maintain its Typhon Missile launchers within the country.

"If we have an aircraft carrier, destroyer, frigate, and submarine, we will send those (to the WPS) to push them back. But we don't have those for now," Marcos said in Filipino.

Marcos, however, assured the country will not back down when it comes to defending WPS, the part of the South China Sea (SCS) within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone.

He said the PCG and the Philippine Navy will continue to deploy their vessels in the WPS to protect the country's territorial integrity.

"No matter what any other foreign power does, that is what we will do. When we detect the presence of a foreign vessel which is beginning to intrude or coming close already to our coastal waters, we will deploy our ships," Marcos said.

"We will always be there protecting our territory. We will always be there making sure our fishermen are able to exercise their sovereign rights. They are always there. That's their mission," he added.

When it comes to the presence of the Typhon missiles in the country, Marcos said China has yet to respond to the condition he set for its removal.

Last week, Marcos said he will ask the US to withdraw the Typhon missile system if China agrees to stop its aggression in the WPS. DMS

前の記事 次の記事

おすすめ記事

Japanese drug firm to promote awareness on preventing dengue fever

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

Marcos says gov't will use any means to defend maritime waters

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

AFP monitors Chinese PLA Army-Navy ships during maritime activity with Japan and US

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

Marcos extends PNP Chief’s term by 4 months

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

US contracted military aircraft crashed in Maguindanao Del Sur, says embassy

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料

PH job market recorded average unemployment rate of 3.8% in 2024, lowest level on record

2025/2/7 英字 無料
無料