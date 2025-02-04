Logo

04 日 マニラ

32°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,730
$100=Ｐ5,835
日本語
会員登録

04 日 マニラ

32°C23°C
両替レート
¥10,000=Ｐ3,730
$100=Ｐ5,835
    HOME Cagayan province's NPA vice commander surrenders

Cagayan province's NPA vice commander surrenders

2025/2/4 英字

BAGUIO CITY -- Police said the alleged vice-commander of the New People's Army in Cagayan has surrendered over the weekend.

According to Major Jefferson Mukay, commander of the 2nd Cagayan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), he spent two decades in the rebel movement and decided to finally turn his back to the rebel movement with his family’s intercession.

Mukay said the former NPA official met with policemen, military intelligence operatives and his family at the hinterlands in barangay Dagupan, Lal-lo town.

Authorities said the former NPA officer was considered as Cagayan Valley region’s “Regional Top Most Wanted” because of various criminal cases including robbery with arson, violation of Republic Act 11479 (Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020), robbery, murder, attempted murder. DMS

前の記事

おすすめ記事

Diplomats, Manila Mayor Lacuna lead ceremony marking Battle of Manila

2025/2/4 英字 無料
無料

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued a department circular declaring a food security emergency on rice "effective immediately", on Monday.

2025/2/4 英字 無料
無料

Palace says delays in Duterte impeachment is a matter for House of Representatives

2025/2/4 英字 無料
無料

Partylist candidate arrested for murder raps

2025/2/4 英字 無料
無料

No.1 most wanted fugitive in Metro Manila arrested in Caloocan City

2025/2/4 英字 無料
無料

Cagayan province's NPA vice commander surrenders

2025/2/4 英字 無料
無料