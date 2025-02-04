Cagayan province's NPA vice commander surrenders

BAGUIO CITY -- Police said the alleged vice-commander of the New People's Army in Cagayan has surrendered over the weekend.

According to Major Jefferson Mukay, commander of the 2nd Cagayan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), he spent two decades in the rebel movement and decided to finally turn his back to the rebel movement with his family’s intercession.

Mukay said the former NPA official met with policemen, military intelligence operatives and his family at the hinterlands in barangay Dagupan, Lal-lo town.

Authorities said the former NPA officer was considered as Cagayan Valley region’s “Regional Top Most Wanted” because of various criminal cases including robbery with arson, violation of Republic Act 11479 (Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020), robbery, murder, attempted murder. DMS