No.1 most wanted fugitive in Metro Manila arrested in Caloocan City

2025/2/4 英字

Metro Manila's most wanted man, who has a warrant of arrest for murder, was arrested by police tracker teams in Caloocan City Monday

Ryan Santos was nabbed while he was walking along Lapu-Lapu Avenue in Barangay 12 at around 12:50 p.m., National Capital Region Police Office director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin said in a message on Viber.

Aberin said Santos has a warrant of arrest for murder issued by the Caloocan Regional Trial Court Branch 121, which refused to grant bail.

Santos is detained at the Northern Police District’s custodial facility while waiting for the court’s commitment order. DMS

