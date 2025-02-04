Partylist candidate arrested for murder raps

Magsasaka Party-list nominee Lejun dela Cruz was arrested in Pasig City on Sunday as he is wanted for two counts of murder, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Monday.

Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, concurrent PNP spokesperson and Central Luzon police director said the lawmaker was the subject of a police operation.

She said Dela Cruz was a former member of the New People's Army urban hit squad Alex Boncayao Brigade, which was notorious in the late 1980s to early 1990s.

Fajardo said police officers were about to serve two warrants for murder issued by a Las Pinas court against Dela Cruz, but he pulled out a gun and boarded his Toyota Hi-Lux pickup truck. She added that policemen pursued him.

Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, National Capital Region Police Office director, said undercover police officers spotted Dela Cruz at the corner of Kasaganahan and Kahusayan streets in Barangay Manggahan at around 11:10 a.m.

Dela Cruz allegedly hit a police officer who tried to block his vehicle.

The suspect hit five vehicles before he was apprehended. A .45 caliber handgun was recovered from him.

Police will file criminal complaints against Dela Cruz for illegal possession of a firearm, frustrated homicide, violation of the election gun ban and malicious mischief. DMS