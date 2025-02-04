Palace says delays in Duterte impeachment is a matter for House of Representatives

Malacanang on Monday said the delays in the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte is a matter for the House of Representatives.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin issued the remark after Gabriela party-list blamed the delay to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr statement last month that the impeachment complaint will only distract lawmakers from their duties.

"The power to initiate and act on impeachment complaints is the sole prerogative of the House of Representatives," Bersamin said,

"Out of respect for institutions, the President will not interfere in a matter over which a co-equal branch has exclusive jurisdiction," he added. DMS