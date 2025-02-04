Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued a department circular declaring a food security emergency on rice "effective immediately", on Monday.

This follows the recommendation of the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC)

to the Department of Agriculture (DA) to implement this due to an extraordinary increase in prices.

The food security emergency is expected to free 150,000 metric tons of rice held by the National Food Authority (NFA) over six months, prioritizing areas with high prices. It will be sold at P38 per kilo.

"This emergency declaration allows us to release rice buffer stocks held by the National Food Authority (NFA) to stabilize prices and ensure that rice, a staple food for millions of Filipinos, remains accessible to consumers", Laurel said.

Based on the latest price monitoring of DA in markets in Metro Manila, the weekly average retail price for well-milled rice is at P46.70 per kg, while regular milled rice is at P41.24 per kg from January 27 to February 1, 2025.

During the period, average retail price for imported well-milled rice is P45.93 per kg, while for imported regular milled, it is at P42.11 per kg.

However, rice is being sold at a higher price than the indicated DA price, which has led to an increase in rice inflation. Marie Manalili/DMS