Diplomats, Manila Mayor Lacuna lead ceremony marking Battle of Manila

Diplomats and Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna opened an exhibit at Adamson University to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Manila on Monday morning.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Mark Kay Carlson, Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Miguel Utray, Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Bruce Hartman, New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Catherine McIntosh, Minister Matsuda Kenichi, the deputy chief of mission of the Japanese embassy and Australian Embassy charges d'affaires Moya Collet led the diplomats who offered wreaths at the St. Vincent building of Adamson University.

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), the Veterans Federation of the Philippines, as well as staff and students of Adamson University also attended.

In his opening remarks, Adamson University President Daniel Franklin Pilario honored the six priests, four laymen, two seminarians, and a sacristan who died when the Japanese army took over the university.

Chinese gardeners were also killed, he said.

He emphasized that the St. Vincent building and the parish next to it were “heavily devastated after the war”.

“The priests occupying this building were all arrested inside their own house. Seven months earlier, in June of 1944, these priests welcomed the Japanese Army into their building to house their food supply and ammunition. But on February 9, six days after their arrest, they were handcuffed, made to eat their dinner early, and were led to the nearby river just beside us called Estero de Balete, and were massacred there,” Pilario said.

He added that the corpses were left in the Estero de Balete river for 20 days and were later recovered by Jesuit priests from Sta. Ana.

“Today, we remember these men and women of welcome turned martyrs of the faith and of the country. And the thousands of others, like them all over Manila and the Philippines. Some famous, others unknown to offer their blood for the sake of peace and freedom in this hallowed land. As we celebrate our liberation and freedom today, we remember those who have fallen. They made this day possible,” Pilario said.

Adamson University was used as a radio transmitting station until it was bombed by American bombers, according to its website.

Lacuna, in her keynote speech, vowed that the university would continue to be preserved as a historical site.

“Rest assured of our continuing partnership, not only in the promotion of quality education, but also in ensuring the harmony between heritage and progress. We will ensure that this structure of historical value will remain together with the valuable lesson that they represent,” Lacuna said

The Battle of Manila lasted from February 3 to March 3, 1945.

Filipinos, US and other allies fought against Japanese forces in Manila, leading to the deaths of around 100,000 civilians and the destruction of much of the city’s architectural and cultural heritage, making it one of the most devastated cities in World War II.Jaspearl Tan/DMS