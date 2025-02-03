BI, PEZA sign data sharing agreement to strengthen visa processing for foreign nationals

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) have formalized a Data Sharing Agreement (DSA) to establish clear guidelines on the sharing and handling of data in the issuance and implementation of PEZA Visas for foreign nationals employed in PEZA-registered ecozones.

The agreement, signed last January 21 at the PEZA office in Pasay City, ensures that both agencies comply with legal frameworks, in the processing of applications for visas.

Under the DSA, the BI, as the disclosing party, will provide PEZA with the necessary information gathered from visa applicants to aid in their evaluation and issuance of PEZA visas.

The agreement ensures that all data-sharing activities strictly adhere to the Data Privacy Act and its Implementing Rules and Regulations to protect applicants’ personal information.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado stressed the importance of the agreement in streamlining visa processing while upholding data security.

"This agreement strengthens our commitment to efficient and transparent visa processing while ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and security of shared information," said Viado. "By working closely with PEZA, we enhance government efficiency while safeguarding the rights of foreign nationals under our jurisdiction,” he added.

PEZA Director General Tereso Panga welcomed the partnership, highlighting its role in facilitating ease of doing business for foreign investors and workers within PEZA ecozones. BI Communications