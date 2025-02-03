Drug laboratory found in Cavite is in ''experimental stage'': PNP

The drug laboratory discovered in Cavite last week is likely still in the “experimental” stage, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In an interview with dzBB on Sunday, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said the laboratory was only discovered because of an explosion that occurred in a house in Tanza last Jan.28.

She noted that based on the reports they received, the laboratory was “small-scale” and “just starting”.

“ When BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection) personnel responded, they saw some equipment and white crystalline substances suspected to be illegal drugs, which is why the police also responded,” Fajardo said.

“It has been a long time since we’ve discovered suspected shabu laboratories like this. These were common in the late '90s and early 2000s, but since our continuous campaign against the proliferation of suspected shabu laboratories, these operations have stopped. They shifted back to their modus operandi of drug smuggling, either through ports, parcels, or our coastal areas. So, we need to focus on this again to prevent similar incidents,” she said.

“This could indicate that similar attempts to manufacture illegal drugs might be happening in other areas or even nearby locations. That’s why the PNP, together with PDEA (Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency), will prioritize this matter,” she added

Fajardo said they are still waiting for the results of the drug test by PDEA to confirm if the substance found in the lab was crystal meth (locally known as shabu) or another kind of illegal drug

She said the laboratory is still under investigation and they have not yet identified its owner.

“ According to the homeowner, the house was only rented, and the transaction was done online. We are still tracing it, and we have promising leads. However, PRO (Police Regional Office) 4A has requested not to disclose further details yet to avoid compromising their follow-up operations,” Fajardo said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS