    Pilot dies in Nueva Ecija helicopter crash: CAAP

Pilot dies in Nueva Ecija helicopter crash: CAAP

2025/2/3 英字

The lady pilot of a helicopter that crashed in Guimba, Nueva Ecija Saturday died, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said, citing a police report

“The PNP (Philippine National Police) Guimba Police Station confirmed that the aircraft crashed in the area. Only one person was inside, the pilot in command. It was a lady pilot. Unfortunately, she did not survive,” CAAP Spokesperson Eric Apolonio told dzBB

Citing a report, he said the lady pilot “had a hard time starting the engine”

He added that the remains of the pilot had been retrieved.

In a statement released Sunday, the CAAP said that the helicopter left Manila on February 1 at 10:22 am and headed for Baguio, where a passenger was dropped off

It added that from Baguio, the helicopter left at 11:51 am and landed at Binalonan, Pangasinan at 12:05 to refuel

CAAP said the Guimba Police Station said the crash site was located in Purok Arimungmong, Barangay San Miguel.

“Investigators from CAAP’s Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) are on-site to determine the circumstances leading to the crash,” CAAP said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

