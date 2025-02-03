Comelec to impose bans on 'ayuda' for elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to implement bans on the provision of aid as well as the carrying of over P500,000 before and on the May midterm elections

In its Resolution No. 11104, the Comelec said it shall be prohibited to distribute aid via the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as well as the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) before and on Election Day.

"The giving and distribution of 'Ayuda', TUPAD, AKAP, AICS, and 4Ps, shall be totally prohibited within a period of 10 days before elections and on Election Day," said the Comelec.

Exempted are medical and burial assistances ''to qualified individuals.''

It said the provision of such social services during the prohibited period would be considered as vote-buying and vote-selling, or abuse of state resources

The Comelec said it shall prohibit the transport of money amounting over P500,000 before and on Election Day.

It said the ban shall not apply to persons, who by the nature of their duty, profession, business, or occupation as cashiers or disbursing officers, transport or carry cash exceeding P500,000 or its equivalent in any foreign currency.

It said any unusual transaction flow between accounts, digital banking, and digital wallets, including unusual large cash withdrawals involving the amount exceeding P500,000 may be deemed as a prohibited act. DMS