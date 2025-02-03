PCG maintains watch over Chinese Coast Guard ships now on 30th day off Zambales

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has kept close watch over Chinese Coast Guard ships, which have remained off Zambales for 30 days

'' The China Coast Guard monster ship, initially spotted 54 nautical miles from shore, has now been pushed back to approximately 120 nautical miles, due to the vigilance and professionalism of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels,'' the PCG said in a statement late Sunday.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the PCG's two largest ships, has been '' actively challenging the presence of China Coast Guard 5901, which is now located around 117 nautical miles from the coast,'' it added. The ship is also known as The Monster Ship, which is 165 meters in length, is said to be the largest in the world

The PCG is committed to preventing the normalization of the People's Republic of China's (PRC) illegal deployment of maritime forces in the region.

''While CCG-5901 has expressed intentions to promote peace and stability through mutual trust and cooperation over the radio, the actions of the China Coast Guard starkly contradict these assertions, revealing a hidden agenda that jeopardizes efforts toward a peaceful resolution,'' the PCG said. DMS