Revised SHS curriculum to roll out; Gatchalian seeks improved employability among graduates

Ahead of the expected implementation of the revised senior high school (SHS) curriculum, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the committee on basic education, is eyeing improvements in the job readiness and employability of SHS graduates

The Department of Education (DepEd) recently announced that the revised SHS curriculum will roll out in phases starting school year 2025-2026. Core subjects under the new curriculum will be reduced from 15 to 5-7. Under the new curriculum, schools will also have the flexibility to offer electives, which will give learners the freedom to choose subjects which they can specialize in.

Gatchalian is pushing for the passage of the Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367), which seeks to enhance the work readiness of SHS graduates. Under the proposed measure, schools' curricular offerings and the SHS program's work immersion component will be aligned with market needs identified by industry partners and government agencies.

The Batang Magaling Act proposes the creation of a National Batang Magaling Council, which will strengthen the alignment between the SHS curriculum and industry needs.

To further boost the employability of SHS graduates, especially those under the technical-vocational-livelihood track, Gatchalian is also proposing through this legislation to make national competency assessments free for the issuance of national certifications.

Gatchalian succeeded in lobbying for the allocation of P275.86 million under the 2025 national budget for the free assessment and certification of SHS-TVL learners. Through the Batang Magaling Act, Gatchalian seeks to institutionalize these free assessments for SHS graduates. Win Gatchalian Media