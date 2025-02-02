Foreign investments registered with BSP, through authoried agent banks, yield net inflows in 2024

For the whole year of 2024, foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, aggregated $17,932.40 million, reflecting a 39.2 percent increase (or by $5,046.11 million) compared to the $12,886.29 million level in 2023. These investments were predominantly investments in Peso government securities (54.2 percent), while the balance was invested in PSE-listed securities (45.8 percent) [mostly in: (a) banks; (b) holding firms; (c) property; (d) transportation services; and (e) food, beverage & tobacco] and other investments (less than 1 percent)

The UK, Singapore, US, Luxembourg, and Hongkong were the top five investor countries during the year, with combined share to total at 86.3 percent.

Recorded outflows ($15,829.06 million) for 2024 were larger compared to previous year’s $13,135.13 million (by 20.5 percent or $2,693.93 million). Majority (or 96 percent) of these outflows represented capital repatriation while the remaining 4 percent pertained to remittance of earnings.

The US continued to be the main destination of outflows with 49.8 percent of total

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, from January 1 to December 31, 2024 yielded net inflows of $2,103.34 million, a reversal from the $248.84 million net outflowsnoted for the same period last year ( January 1 to December 31, 2023).

On a per instrument level, transactions in PSE-listed shares resulted in net outflows of $897.53 million, smaller compared to the $1,021.96 million net outflows last year, while those for Peso government securities recorded net inflows of $3,001.20 million, higher by 284.2 percent (or by $2,220.11 million) compared to last year’s $781.08 million net inflows.

For the month of December 2024, transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, recorded net outflows of $487.37 million resulting from $1,542.84 million gross outflows and gross inflows of $1,055.47 million for the month.

The recorded net outflows are a reversal from the $96.59 million net inflows posted in November 2024

The $1,055.47 million registered investments for the month are lower by $805.95 million (or by 43.3 percent) compared to the $1,861.41 million recorded in November 2024.

During the month, 51.7 percent of registered investments were in Peso government securities ($545.56 million) with the remaining 48.3 percent in PSE-listed securities ($509.91 million) [most of which were investments in: (a) banks; (b) property; (c) transportation services; (d) holding firms; and (e) food, beverage & tobacco].

Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), Singapore, Germany, and Ireland with combined share to total at 76.3 percent

The $1,542.84 million gross outflows for the month were lower by $221.98 million (or by 12.6 percent) compared to the gross outflows recorded for November 2024 ($1,764.82 million). The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $718.88 million (or 46.6 percent) of total outward remittances.

On a year-on-year basis, registered investments in December 2024 are lower by $10.17 million (or by 1 percent) than the gross inflows recorded for December 2023 ($1,065.63 million). Conversely, gross outflows are higher by $272.02 million (or by 21.4 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows recorded for December 2023 ($1,270.81 million).

The $487.37 million net outflows in December 2024 are larger by $282.19 million (or by 137.5 percent) compared to the net outflows recorded for the same period a year ago at $205.18 million. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas