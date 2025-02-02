GPH-MILF peace panels vow to implement commitments under the CAB.

DAVAO CITY ? The Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Peace Implementing Panels vowed on Friday to fulfill all their commitments under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

The GPH-MILF panel’s 36th meeting was held on the heels of the commemoration of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) 6th anniversary

In a joint statement by the GPH and MILF panels during the gathering, they agreed to carry out initiatives that aim to push forward, build on and preserve the gains of peace in the Bangsamoro.

The statement, which was signed by GPH-MILF Peace Implementing Panel Co-Chairs Cesar B. Yano and Mohagher M. Iqbal, highlighted the following key discussion points and major agreements made by both parties:

1. Adoption of the Monitoring and Evaluation System for Normalization of the Joint Normalization Committee (JNC) based on the Peace Accords Matrix ? Mindanao (PAM-M), which will supplement but not supplant the monitoring mandate of the Third-Party Monitoring Team (TPMT), with the understanding that the system developed will be completely turned over to the JNC not later than December 2025;

2. Approval of the structure, composition, and process flow for the conduct of the Joint Security Assessment (JSA) relative to the redeployment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP);

3. Approval of the Framework for the Transition Plan for the Joint Peace and Security Teams (JPSTs) as part of their phasing out as the last MILF members to be decommissioned;

4. Approval of the GPH-MILF Transitional Justice and Reconciliation (TJR) Roadmap which laid out two parallel tracks based on the recommendations indicated in the report of the Transitional Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC);

5. Discussion on the status of implementation for the reduction and management of small arms and light weapons (SALW) per the Annex on Normalization, where the Assistance for Security, Peace, Integration, and Recovery for Advancing Human Security in BARMM (ASPIRE) Project is recognized as one of the initiatives and implementation modalities under this program with the creation of a joint Technical Working Group (TWG) to formulate a program framework;

6. Reached a consensus on key items relative to the proposed revitalization of the International Monitoring Team (IMT), and committed to settle remaining unresolved details to finalize its Terms of Reference (TOR);

7. Discussed recommendations to support the efficient roll-out of amnesty applications of MILF members, including the intensified orientation on the amnesty application process. The issuance of interim safe conduct passes to MILF personalities who are members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority and GPH-MILF peace process mechanisms, pending action thereon by the National Amnesty Commission and the facilitation of workable measures on the safe passage of MILF applicants for amnesty, were also covered

8. Discussed the results of the recent meeting of the TWG, composed of representatives from the Independent Decommissioning Body, GPH, and MILF with the task to study and recommend processes towards putting decommissioned weapons beyond use;

9. Discussion on the government-initiated Localization of Normalization Implementation initiative, with the commitment to, in future meetings, resolve concerns including the role of the peace mechanisms in the implementation of GPH-MILF approved projects; and

10. The panels have directed the GPH-MILF Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities and Ad Hoc Joint Action Group to conduct joint inquiries and investigations, and intensify their joint information campaign to strengthen support to the peace process. This is in light of the ceasefire-related incidents that occurred recently.

During the meeting, the GPH-MILF peace panels likewise expressed their gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., for his administration’s steadfast commitment to the peace process in the Bangsamoro.

“We would like to thank his Excellency, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., for the unwavering support he has given to the Bangsamoro peace, particularly in ensuring the full implementation of the national government’s commitments under the CAB,” Yano said

“The President has demonstrated, time and again, his determination to help uplift the lives of the Bangsamoro people, particularly the MILF combatants and their families who can now look ahead to a better and brighter future,” he added.

The panels also recognized the efforts of Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) to ensure the successful implementation of the CAB.

The various GPH-MILF joint peace mechanisms were likewise commended for their invaluable contributions to the peace process, particularly in preventing and addressing situations of conflict.

The MILF, under the leadership of its Chair and Bangsamoro Government Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, were also lauded for their untiring commitment to bring genuine peace and sustainable development in the Bangsamoro

The GPH-MILF panels also extended their deepest condolences to the families of the two soldiers who perished during the armed encounter in Sumisip, Basilan last January 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, Galvez congratulated the GPH and MILF Peace Implementing Panels for the key agreements made during the meeting “which is a testament of both parties’ commitment to fully realize the Marcos Administration’s peace agenda in the Bangsamoro.”

“Based on the agreements made by both panels during the meeting, we are confident that the Bangsamoro region will continue to be a beacon of hope, peace and empowerment,” he said. Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity