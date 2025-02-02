US mourns death of Filipino victim of Washington midair collision

The United States mourns the death of a Philippine National Police (PNP) official who was among the 67 victims of the midair collision in Washington last Wednesday.

In her X (formerly Twitter) account, United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson on Saturday expressed her heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of Police Col, Pergentino Malabed, head of the PNP supply management division

"We mourn the loss of Police Col Pergentino Malabed, who died in the recent Washington, DC plane crash. His service and commitment to upholding peace and security will never be forgotten," she said.

"Our hearts go out to his family and PNP colleagues at this time of great loss," Carlson added.

According to the PNP, Malabed was on official travel in the United States when a regional jet he was boarding collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC and crashed in the Potomac River on Wednesday night. Robina Asido/DMS