Marcos joins Muslims in observing Al Asra wal Mi'Raj

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined the Muslim Filipino community on Sunday in observing Al Isra Wal Mi’raj, hoping it would inspire the Muslim faithful toward building a peaceful and progressive nation for all.

“As you venerate this historic miracle through supplication and prayer, may its essence inspire among the Muslim faithful the value of perseverance through hardship and grief,” Marcos said in his message.

“Let this observance also serve as a reminder that success is the reward of diligence and amity, and that sacrifice, persistence, and faith can guide us towards realizing our shared purpose in building a peaceful and progressive nation for all,” he added.

Marcos said the revered Islamic event, the Night Journey and Ascension of the Prophet Muhammad, symbolizes the steadfast devotion and spiritual resilience of Muslims in honoring Allah, the All-Hearing and All-Seeing.

Muhammad’s miraculous journey to find greater spiritual truth, knowledge, and revelation reflects the deep commitment of the faithful to understand the significance and purpose of their continuing traditions of faith, he added.

Al Isra Wal Mi’raj is significant to Muslims as it serves as a test of faith for believers and considered a personal gift from Allah to the Prophet.

It was also one of the greatest signs and miracles given to the Prophet after the Qur'an. | Presidential News Desk