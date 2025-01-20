PH partners with South Korea to advance digital transformation

The Philippines is embarking on a significant partnership with the Korean government to pursue digital transformation and innovation, according to the National Economic and Development Authority.

NEDA, in partnership with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), kicked off the inaugural meeting of the Korean-Philippine Economic Innovation Partnership Program (EIPP) on Thursday at the New World Hotel in Makati City.

The meeting outlined comprehensive plans for three digital infrastructure projects to be developed under the EIPP, which aims to improve information and communications technology (ICT) in the Philippines.

NEDA Undersecretary for Investment Programming Joseph Capuno emphasized the partnership’s commitment to advancing digital transformation and innovation projects, highlighting its vital role in shaping the future of both nations.

“We are at the threshold of an exciting chapter in the partnership between the Philippines and Korea?one that promises to foster innovation, drive economic growth, and create a lasting impact for both nations. With the signing of the MOU last year, we will now begin implementing the program with three projects from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which will pave the way for significant advancements in our digital infrastructure,” said Capuno.

The three projects under the EIPP include the formulation of a National Communications Satellite Roadmap for the Philippines, the establishment of an Implementation Plan for the Philippine E-Government Master Plan, and the Establishment of an Implementation Plan for the Philippines for an Integrated Data Center.

The National Communications Satellite Roadmap aims to establish a robust industrial ecosystem for the telecommunications satellite sector in the Philippines.

The Philippine E-Government Master Plan enhances and expands the government’s expertise by promoting technology exchanges to develop an efficient e-government implementation strategy.

The establishment of an Integrated Data Center is intended to support the Philippine government by adopting Korea’s integrated information resource model, which encompasses its technical and strategic expertise in data center operations

“I am optimistic that, through our combined efforts, we will pave the way for a future in which both our nations thrive in the global economy, driven by innovation, collaboration, and shared progress, as the Philippines transitions to upper-middle-income country status, hopefully by the end of the year,” said Capuno.

Launched in 2020 by Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance (MOEF), the EIPP is a multi-year, government-to-government policy and technical cooperation program. Its primary goal is to foster sustainable and mutually beneficial economic growth between the Republic of Korea and its partner countries by supporting their sustainable development efforts. NEDA Public Affairs