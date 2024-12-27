Rains to continue in the next five days: Pagasa

Three weather systems are seen to persist bringing rains in the next five days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday.

In its 5 pm advisory cloudy skies with localized rains or thunderstorm is expected over in the Negros Island region, Central Visayas, Southern Leyte, and Palawan due to the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The northeast monsoon is affecting Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), causing rains.

Weather Specialist Veronica Torres told the Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone call that the shear line will return in the next 24 hours.

Ilocos Region will experience cloudy skies with isolated light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of the country could expect localized thunderstorms

Moderate to heavy rains is expected over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat,Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi until Friday afternoon.

Heavy to intense rain is forecast over Cagayan on Friday afternoon until Saturday afternoon. Marie Manalili/DMS