Solon Tulfo tops two surveys for 2025 elections

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo topped two surveys for the senatorial race on the 2025 elections released on Monday.

Tulfo, a former Cabinet member of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., garnered 62.2 percent in Pulse Asia's survey, ahead of former Senate President Tito Sotto's 59.2 percent.

Pulse Asia's survey was taken from November 26 to December 3.

In a poll by OCTA Research, the congressman got 73 percent with brother Ben in second with 66 percent.

The OCTA poll was done from November 10 to 16.

''It's still too early. Things could change,'' said Pulse Asia head Ronald Holmes in an interview at Storycon. Holmes said Pulse Asia will release four surveys starting January 2025.

OCTA Research head Ranjit Rye said in a separate interview that this is the first survey where senatorial candidates which passed Comelec scrutiny appeared.

In the Pulse Asia tally, there are six current senators in the top 14 which were Bong Go (third), Pia Cayetano (fifth), Bong Revilla (ninth), Lito Lapid (13th) Imee Marcos (12th) and Ronald Dela Rosa (13th).

Former senators were three: Sotto (second), Panfilo Lacson Jr (seventh) and Manny Pacquiao (sixth).

First timers were Ben Tulfo (fourth), Willie Revillame (eighth), Makati Mayor Abby Binay (tenth) and Camille Villar (14th),

In the OCTA survey, after the Tulfo brothers at first and second were Sotto (third), Go (fourth), Revilla (fifth), Cayetano (sixth), Lacson (seventh), Marcos (eighth), Pacquiao (ninth), Lapid (10th), Senator Francis Tolentino (11th) and Binay (12th). DMS