House approves bill postponing BARMM elections to May 2026

The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill postponing the first regular elections in the Bangasmoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to May 2026.

In a report, dzBB said 198 lawmakers gave their nod to the bill while four opposed.

In a House of Representatives release last week, bill proponent and Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong explained that the rescheduling of the BARMM elections is being pushed for the following reasons: “the exclusion of Sulu (from the BARMM), the petition challenging the Bangsamoro electoral code of 2023 …questioning the constitutionality of the code.''

The Commission on Elections also requested for more time to adequately prepare for the parliamentary election given the unique, complex and novel nature of the Bangsamoro electoral code, said Adiong.

The measure is aimed at providing additional time for BARMM to resolve various emerging legal issues and promote broader participation from political parties and allow the region to have a more enhanced understanding of the new electoral process. DMS