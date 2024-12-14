Ambassador Kazuya inaugurates the Memorial Monument for the late President Elpidio Quirino

On Thursday, Ambassador Endo Kazuya joined the unveiling ceremony of the memorial monument for the late President Elpidio Quirino at the Kiyoshi Ozawa Compound at the New Bilibid Reservation Area in Muntinlupa City.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Rozzano Rufino Biazon, Mayor of the City of Muntinlupa; Aleli Angela Quirino, president of the Quirino Foundation; Gregorio Catapang, Director General of the Bureau of Corrections; Francis Laurel, President of the Philippines-Japan Society; Asanuma Takeshi, chairman of ANG PINOY@HAPON UNITED FOUNDATION, Inc.; and Kano Kayoko of Kano Art Promotion Japan.

Organized by the ANG PINOY@HAPON UNITED FOUNDATION, Inc., the project honors the late President Quirino’s memory as a reminder of his leadership and humanity.

In 1953, President Quirino granted amnesty to Japanese prisoners of war (POWs) in the Philippines, a historic gesture that laid the foundation for the normalization of ties between Japan and the Philippines.

In July 2023, the Embassy commemorated the 70th anniversary of the Presidential Pardon for Japanese POWs at President Quirino’s memorial in the Libingan ng mga Bayani. Since 2016, a monument of President Quirino also stands at Hibiya Park in Tokyo.

In honor of his contributions, Ambassador Endo commended President Elpidio Quirino for his exceptional statesmanship and magnanimous forgiveness. He also expressed his hope that President Quirino’s legacy will continue and be remembered by future generations.

After the unveiling ceremony, Ambassador Endo paid his respects and offered flowers at the Japanese Cemetery also located in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Reservation Compound in Muntinlupa City. The Ambassador offered his condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives during World War II and prayed for eternal peace. Japan Information and Culture Center