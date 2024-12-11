NBI arrests suspects, about 100 kilos of radioactive materials

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation conducted a nationwide operation on the alleged illicit trade of depleted uranium, which violates the “Atomic Energy Regulatory and Liability Act of 1968, which resulted in the seizure of about 100 kilos of radioactive materials and the arrest of the responsible individuals.

The case stemmed when the representatives of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) met with NBI Director Jaime Santiago, and sought for assistance in investigating the trade of depleted uranium.

According to the PNRI, depleted uranium poses a serious threat to national security because such can be used as source material for nuclear weapons.

Terror organizations are after depleted uranium to improve their weaponry. Additionally, due to its radioactivity and toxicity, it can expose the people in close contact with it to health threats.

Investigation disclosed that the group of Roy Vistal offered for sale the radioactive materials to the public by misrepresenting that these were precious metals.

Operatives led an entrapment operation in Pasay City on October 18, 2024 that resulted in the arrest of Mae Vergel Zagala, Roy Vistal's partner, and Arnel Santiago, Vistal's agent and the recovery of 20 kilograms of metal bars and three kilograms of black powder, all positive for uranium 235 and uranium 238. Vistal, however, remained at-large at time time.

The NBI and the PNRI Technical Team, also implemented search warrant against Vistal et. al., at his residence in Pasay City. The search led to the seizure of about three kilograms of black powder, rock material, small metal materials, and other contaminated items that all tested positive for uranium 235 and uranium 238.

The PNRI discovered that Vistal’s residence in Pasay City is heavily contaminated with an undeterminable quantity of depleted uranium powder. As part of PNRI’s safety protocols, the area is undergoing decontamination procedure before its release to the owners.

As a result of the NBI's manhunt operation, Vistal was arrested on October 28 in Cagayan de Oro City.

The operation resulted in the seizure of several radioactive and contaminated materials, including a black pot, weighing three to five kilograms that tested positive for uranium 238 and uranium 235.

The Team also detected severe surface contamination with uranium 238 and uranium 235 in the various areas of the residence, including the family vehicle.

Further investigation disclosed that Vistal’s group allegedly sourced the depleted uranium from Cebu.

On November 8 and 9, operatives conducted another search and seizure operation in Mandaue City that paved the recovery of about 60 kilograms of block metals, which tested positive for uranium 238 and uranium 235.

The arrested subjects were presented for inquest before the Department of Justice, Padre Faura. Subsequently, a criminal case for violation of Section 6, in relation to Section 16, of Republic Act No. 5207, as amended, was filed before the courts in Pasay City and Cagayan de Oro.