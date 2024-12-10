Marcos signs law amending Agricultural Tariffication Act

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on Monday the law amending the Agricultural Tariffication Act (ATA) to make the rice industry more competitive.

The law, according to Marcos, also aims to ensure that farmers gain steady access to resources they need to succeed.

In his speech during a ceremony at the Malacanang Palace, Marcos said the law amending Republic Act 11203, or the Rice Tariffication Law seeks to extend the implementation of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) until 2031 and increase its funding from P 10 billion to P30 billion annually.

“Through the RCEF, we have been able to invest in high-quality seeds, mechanization, and training for our farmers?ensuring that they are equipped with the right skills and tools to increase productivity. With the expiration of the original six-year plan for RCEF fast approaching, it became clear that we needed to extend and strengthen the program,” Marcos said.

“This will enable us to do much more for our farmers, ensuring that they have the resources they need to succeed and to make the rice industry even more competitive,” he added.

The additional funding is set to support priority projects such as training and extension services, financial assistance to rice farmers tilling up to two hectares of land, expanded rice credit assistance, composting facilities for biodegradable wastes, pest and disease management, soil health improvement, farming support programs on contract farming, and establishment of solar-powered irrigation systems.

This law also intends to further enhance the Seed Program and the Mechanization Program which will provide more farmers access to high-quality seeds to boost their yields.

The amendment of the tariff act will also help reduce post-harvest losses by preventing up to 375,000 tons of milled rice from being wasted annually, which could help feed an additional 3.4 million Filipinos each year for the next six years, maintaining food security and rice accessibility to all.

According to the President, this law also strengthens the regulatory function of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to strictly oversee the rice industry’s systems and its policies, ensuring that the rice reaching the markets have complied with quality standards and regulations.

“In cases of sudden rice shortages or price hikes, the DA will now be empowered to take the necessary actions to stabilize the market. This will help ensure that the price of rice remains affordable and accessible to every Filipino,” he said.

“The Bureau of Plant Industry will also be able to inspect rice warehouses and manage a national database to track grain storage, safeguarding our food supply and ensuring its safety for the public.”

President Marcos said that with ATA, farmers will be more empowered “to thrive and help our country secure a stable food supply.”

“By increasing investments in agriculture, providing more resources, and creating a more competitive rice industry, we are laying the groundwork for a stronger, more self- sufficient Philippines,” the President said. Presidential News Desk