Four killed, 26 hurt as truck loses control of brakes descending in flyover

Four people were killed and 31 were injured as a truck lost control going down at a flyover in Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City, colliding with motorcycles and vehicles at rush hour on Thursday night.

In a radio interview, Quezon City Police Capt. Napoleon Cabigon said that around rush hour, the truck hit 16 motorcycles, eight cars, and a bus.

The four deaths were motorcycle riders, of which three were male and one was female, police said.

Cabigon said the driver continued to drive the truck even if he felt the brakes were ''kind of stiff'' to return to their company, where he can examine the brakes. But the driver lost control of the truck, he added.,

"The (truck driver and three helpers) said that when they came from Taguig their brakes were kind of stiff that is why they lost control of the truck in Katipunan flyover", Cabigon said.

The truck driver, who fled after the road crash, was arrested by police in a follow up operation on Friday morning. He will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, multiple injuries and damage to property,

Authorities are also looking into the possible accountability of the truck operator.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a Show Cause Order (SCO) against the registered owner and driver of the truck. Marie Manalili/DMS