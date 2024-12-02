Cases filed vs Duterte, others not politically-motivated: PNP

The cases filed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) against Vice President Sara Duterte and several others are not politically motivated, its top official said Sunday.

In a statement, PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said: “The PNP remains committed to its mandate to enforce the law without fear or favor. The filing of cases against any individual, regardless of status or political affiliation, is a reflection of our duty to the Constitution and the Filipino people.”

"If we do not file cases against those accused, what will people say? The police are afraid, the law’s teeth only bite the poor. We cannot allow such perceptions to take root. Our duty is to apply the law to everyone, regardless of their standing, because justice is not selective,” he added.

Marbil said they do not want a repeat of what occurred during Duterte’s administration’s war on drugs, which he cited was seen to mostly have victims who were poor.

“We have seen how inaction, or selective application of the law, undermines public trust?like the ‘tokhang’ criticisms of the previous administration, where victims were perceived to be predominantly from the poor. We refuse to let history repeat itself. The PNP is committed to protecting all sectors of society without bias or prejudice,” he said.

"Our laws must be observed, obeyed, and upheld. This is our sworn duty as law enforcers. It is not about politics, but about ensuring accountability under the legal framework we all agreed to as a democratic society,” he said.

Marbil stressed that the police must apply the law to all citizens equally.

“As law enforcers, we cannot choose whom to apply the law to or make exceptions based on affiliations or relationships. Our mandate is to protect and serve all people equally, without prejudice or discrimination,” Marbil said.

Quezon City police last week filed cases of direct assault, disobedience to authority, and grave coercion against Duterte, Col. Raymund Dante Lachica, who heads the Security and Protection Group (VPSPG), and several others for the commotion that occurred at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) on November 23. Jaspearl Tan/DMS