Presidential adviser files disbarment case vs Duterte at SC

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon on Wednesday filed a disbarment case against Vice President Sara Duterte over her alleged threat to have President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Liza Araneta Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez killed if an assassination plot against her succeeds.

In a letter to Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and his associate justices, Gadon asked the Supreme Court to disbar Duterte under the motu proprio principle.

“She categorically and unequivocally stated that she has talked to someone whom he directed to kill the three of them if she herself is killed,” Gadon said.

“While it may be alleged intent has not been consummated, nevertheless, the statement revealed that the intent has a fully constituted plan for murdering three above-named individuals as she further affirmed that the assassination plot is ‘not a joke’,” he said.

“Such statements coming from the second highest official of the land, seen and heard by millions of Filipinos are undoubtedly illegal, immoral, and condemnable. As a lawyer herself, she should be disbarred,” he added.

Gadon was disbarred in 2023 for repeatedly cursing and uttering profane remarks against a journalist in a viral video clip.

In an interview with reporters, Gadon urged Duterte to step down as Vice President.

“She should resign because I assure you, I am so sure, that in the next Congress, she will be impeached,” Gadon said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS