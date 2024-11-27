''Kill'' comment vs Marcos taken out of context: Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte reiterated that her alleged death threat against President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez was taken out of context.

In a press conference held Tuesday, Duterte clarified that it was in the context of her security when she was asked a question about Romanov during a previous briefing.

“I was warned by two persons already. (They told me) ‘Be careful’... I said don’t worry about my security. If they kill me, if I die. If I die. In the context of don’t worry about my security. This means you were killed, because you cannot die from a heart attack in relation to your security, right? So if I die, I already asked a person to take revenge against three individuals,” Duterte told reporters.

“So my question now to the administration: Is revenge from the grave a crime?” she said.

“I have to die first. They have to kill me first. So now, they can’t kill me anymore, unless they want to die,” she added.

She said that considering her statement an “active threat” showed that Filipinos had a low comprehension.

“If you keep forcing the idea that it is an active threat, think about the whole world that is watching. They might say ‘Is this the capacity of how Filipinos think?’ But they (government officials) don’t care. But me, I am ashamed that this is the capacity of our people in the administration,” Duterte said.

She questioned why only part of her statement regarding her alleged death threat against the First Couple and the Speaker.

“Why are they only showing the last four words of my statement? They’re building a narrative and I’ll tell you what playbook this is,” Duterte said.

“Remember they are known for political persecution. They suppress and oppress the opposition. And then somebody was assassinated on the airport tarmac. And the people were getting angry frustrated, and what did they do? They created a scenario that there is a national emergency…and then they assassinated their political enemy. So that’s the playbook,” she said. . Jaspearl Tan/DMS