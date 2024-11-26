Nearly 1,200 OFWs repatriated from Lebanon

Close to 1,200 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been repatriated from Lebanon since October 2023 when tension in the area erupted.

Data from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) showed that a total 1,191 OFWs and 52 dependents have been repatriated by the Philippine government from Lebanon.

On late Sunday, the 91st batch of repatriated OFWs from Lebanon arrived at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Paranaque City.

"The latest batch is composed of 75 individuals," said the DMW.

Upon their arrival, the DMW said the OFWs received financial and livelihood assistance from the DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

There are an estimated 11,000 OFWs in Lebanon. DMS