Marcos on BARMM polls suspension: ‘We’re still studying it’

The government is carefully studying its next move following the Supreme Court (SC) decision upholding the constitutionality of the Bangsamoro Organic Law while excluding Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“We’re still studying it,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told reporters on Friday when asked to comment on calls to suspend the BARMM elections next year.

On its September 9 ruling, the SC upheld the constitutionality of the law but excluded Sulu from BARMM. It declared the ruling in finality and effective immediately.

Marcos said there are “unintended consequences” from the SC ruling that need to be addressed, potentially requiring the creation of an additional province and revisions to the BARMM law.

“Mayroong pitong distrito na nasa BARMM na dati galing sa Sulu. Ngayon wala silang congressman. Wala silang probinsya. Mayrooon ding walong municipality na walang distrito at walang probinsya, pero nanalo sa plebisito. So, kasama sila sa BARMM,” he explained.

“Kaya’t ‘yung mga transition authority kailangan trabahuhin ngayon para doon sa bagong sistema, doon sa bagong administrative code, sa bagong local government code, sa bagong electoral code. Iyon ang kailangan nilang trabahuhin,” he pointed out.

The BARMM parliamentary elections, he said, could be synchronized with the midterm elections. However, the polls may be postponed if preparations are insufficient.

“Marami tayo na hindi nakita na naging unintended consequence ng decision ng Supreme Court. Kaya hangga’t maaari gagawin namin na isasabay. Pero kung hindi kaya, mas mabuti nang maging tama kaysa sa madaliin natin tapos magkagulo lang,” the President said.

Asked whether there is sufficient time to align the BARMM elections with the midterm polls, the President said the matter is still under review, with various suggestions being considered.

He assured preparations for the polls are continuing. Presidential News Desk