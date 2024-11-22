Six alleged NPAs killed in battle against military in Negros Occidental

Six alleged New People's Army (NPA) members were killed while eight high powered firearms were recovered following a clash with the military in Negros Occidental on Thursday morning.

Maj. Ivy Arcangeles, public affairs office head of the 3rd Infantry Division, said based on initial report the troops were conducting combat operation in response to a reported presence of armed men who are remnants of the dismantled South West Front (SWF), Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor (KR-NCBS) when the clash occured in the vicinity of Barangay Gatuslao, Candoni at 3:43 am.

"The firefight, which lasted for about 40 minutes, resulted in the deaths of six NPAs and the seizure of high-powered firearms, making this encounter a major engagement of the Army troops against the remnants of the (communist terrorist group) CTG in Negros," she said.

The high-powered firearms recovered by the military were five M16 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, and one M653 rifle.

Maj. Gen. Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, said the encounter reaffirms the government forces' commitment to denying the terrorist group the space and opportunity to recover.

"We are determined to ensure that the hard-won peace and stability of Negros Island will not be compromised. Together, we will continue to protect and sustain the gains we have made in the Island with a Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) environment,” he said.

Sison also reiterated his call to the remaining rebels to return into the folds of the law noting that continuing the armed struggle only brings death and sufferings. Robina Asido/DMS