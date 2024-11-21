Marcos aspires for peace in Ukraine

“It is our hope that we will see comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

This was the message of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the observance of the 1,000th day since the war in Ukraine began.

In his official X account (formerly Twitter), Marcos saidd Ukraine “is a valued partner” of the Philippines.

He said relations between the Philippines and Ukraine “continue to go from strength to strength.”

Marcos recalled his productive meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky this June.

“I reiterated the PH’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity,” he added.

Marcos and Zelensky vowed to further strengthen the 32-year-old diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Ukraine span 32 years since it was formally established on April 7, 1992. Presidential News Desk