Philippine-US military information agreement signed

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. and United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III signed a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) between the two countries in a ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo on Monday.

GSOMIA provides for the framework to facilitate the exchange of classified military information between the Philippines and the United States.

Aside from enabling mutual access to classified military information, the signing of the GSOMIA opens opportunities for the Philippines to enter into similar agreements with other like-minded nations.

During the ceremony, Teodoro also conferred the Outstanding Achievement Medal (OAM) onAustin, in recognition of the US defense chief’s substantial contributions to strengthening the Philippines-US bilateral defense ties and promoting regional security in the Indo-Pacific since he assumed his post in 2021.

Teodoro, in the award citation, acknowledged Austin’s leadership and his impact on the Department of National Defense and the Filipino nation.

Austin is in the Philippines as part of his trip to the region. DND