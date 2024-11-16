「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

AFP says rotation, resupply for troops at Ayungin Shoal successful

［ 152 words｜2024.11.16｜英字 (English) ］

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) made another successful and uninterrupted rotation and resupply mission for the troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on Thursday.

"There were no untoward incidents during the mission," Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines public information office chief, said on Friday.

"The AFP continues to uphold its mandate of safeguarding Philippine sovereignty and ensuring the welfare of its stationed personnel in the West Philippine Sea," he said.

Without giving specific details, Trinidad confirmed that there were Chinese vessels in the vicinity of waters in Ayungin Shoal during the mission.

"There were (monitored) presence (of Chinese vessels) in the vicinity and in the area," he said.

Trinidad said the last incident was recorded during the confrontation in Ayungin Shoal where a Philippine Navy soldier lost his right thumb due to the confrontation with the China Coast Guard last June 17. Robina Asido/DMS

