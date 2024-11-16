Metro Manila to be under orange rainfall warning due to ''Pepito''

By Robina Asido

Metro Manila girds for the fury of Typhoon ''Pepito'' as it moves close to the metropolis Sunday, prompting worries from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a situational briefing of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Friday, Marcos said that it is the first time that "six typhoons" hit the country within three weeks since the end of the World War II.

"Six typhoons in three weeks. Never in history... it happened in 1946. But in my lifetime, I haven’t seen it," he said. The fifth, ''Ofel'' continues to weaken over Luzon Strait as it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

During the briefing, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Administrator Nathaniel Servando said if the track of the typhoon will not change, Metro Manila is expected to experience orange rainfall warning where flooding threatens low-lying areas and those that are near the river.

"Now on Sunday noon up to Monday, the expected rainfall scenario is red, where heavy to intense rain is expected over Bicol Region including, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Quezon, and Aurora," he said.

"If the track will not change, (in the) worst-case scenario Metro Manila will also be part of these areas (under orange rainfall),," he added.

Pagasa said in its 5 pm bulletin "Pepito is forecast to move generally west northwestward within the next five days."

"On the track forecast, Pepito is more likely to make landfall in the vicinity of Catanduanes tomorrow (16 November) evening or on Sunday (17 November) early morning," it stated.

Pepito was last spotted at 465 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It is moving west northwest at 30 kph with maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2 was raised over the "eastern portion of Northern Samar (Mapanas, Gamay, Palapag, Lapinig, Silvino Lobos, Laoang, Catubig, Las Navas, Pambujan, Mondragon, San Roque, Catarman, Lope de Vega), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Dolores, Jipapad, Maslog, Can-Avid), and the northeastern portion of Samar (San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao).

Signal number one was hoisted over Aurora, Quezon, the eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Luisiana, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Magdalena, Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Rizal), Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate in Luzon and the rest of Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, and Biliran in Visayas.

As ''Pepito'' will continue to rapidly intensify today through tomorrow, the typhoon is expected to reach super typhoon category prior to its landfall Saturday evening or on Sunday early morning.

"Although a slight weakening may occur after its initial passage over land, much of the weakening will occur on Sunday as Pepito passes over the landmass of Central Luzon," said Pagasa.

"Nevertheless, it will traverse the country as a typhoon and will likely be downgraded into a severe tropical storm once it is over the West Philippine Sea on Monday," it added. DMS