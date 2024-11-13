Illegal presence of 29 Chinese vessels monitored in WPS: Trinidad

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) monitored the illegal presence of 29 Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea in October, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesman for the West Philippine Sea said on Tuesday.

Trinidad said a total of 15 Chinese Coast Guard vessels and 14 People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels were monitored in the vicinity of Philippine occupied features in the West Philippine Sea.

"These 29 vessels were monitored transiting or passing thru the vicinity of our features to include Bajo de Masinloc, Sabina Shoal, Julian Felipe Reef, and Iroquois Reef and were not stationary," he said.

"The 29 (ships) these are all illegal, their presence are illegal, only the 29 others are innocent passage or freedom of navigation," he added.

As part of the AFP's unwavering commitment to maritime security, Trinidad said the military has monitored a total of 13,874 vessels passing thru all over the country's archipelago from October 1 to 31, 2024.

"This maritime traffic was composed of 11,097 foreign and 2,777 domestic vessels," he said.

Trinidad emphasized that monitoring the vessels passing through the Philippine waters reinforces the AFP's resolve to safeguard the country's sovereignty.

"Rest assured that your AFP remains vigilant, ready to address potential maritime challenges, and resolute in its mission to uphold maritime security and the rights of the Filipino people not only in the West Philippine Sea but the entire Philippines," he added. Robina Asido/DMS