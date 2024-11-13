Ex-cop who claimed Duterte put up rewards for drug kills deported to the Philippines

A retired woman police colonel, who claimed former President Rodrigo Duterte implemented a reward system when drug suspects are killed, and her daughter will return from San Francisco after their US visas were cancelled, Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla said Tuesday.

Royina Garma and her daughter were held in San Francisco last week.

"I think they will get the flight for tomorrow (November 13)," Remulla said in a press briefing in Malacanang last Tuesday.

When she arrives, Garma will be attending an ongoing hearing by the Senate on the drug war of the Duterte administration.

"She is a witness of Congress, so they will be the one to handle her," Remilla said.

Remulla said he doesn't know why their visas were cancelled but added that Garma was not arrested.

"She’s not been charged with a crime so she can leave the country. She was accompanied by her daughter. As far as we know and we verified that, she had no departure order; she had a visa," he said.

Remulla said ''apparently, in the course of the hearings ng Senate, her visa was cancelled. So, she still took the risk when she attempted to go to America." DMS