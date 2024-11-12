FDI posts $813 million net inflows in August

Foreign direct investment (FDI) posted $813 million net inflows in August 2024, 14.5 percent lower than the S$951 million net inflows recorded in August 2023.

On a cumulative basis, net FDI inflows for the period January-August 2024 rose by 3.9 percent to $6.1 billion from the $5.8 billion net inflows posted in January-August 2023.

The decline in FDI net inflows during the month was due mainly to the 21.6 percent contraction in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments to $529 million from $675 million.

Non-residents’ reinvestment of earnings also declined by 9.4 percent to $217 million from $240 million.

Meanwhile, non-residents’ net investments in equity capital (other than reinvestment of earnings) expanded by 83.6 percent to $66 million from $36 million in August 2023.

These equity capital placements emanated largely from Japan and the United States and were mostly invested in the manufacturing, real estate, and electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply industries. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas