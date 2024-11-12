China's declaration of baselines violates int'l law: NSC

China's recent declaration of its baselines and base points adjacent to Scarborough Shoal is a violation of international law, National Security Council (NCS) spokesman Jonathan Malaya said Monday.

"In any case, whatever they say it is not right because it violated the international law, the (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) UNCLOS, and in the 2016 arbitral ruling," Malaya said in an interview during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon.

China declared the baselines of its territorial sea after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act last Friday.

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning noted the declaration of its baselines "is a natural step by the Chinese government to lawfully strengthen marine management and is consistent with international law and common practices."

Malaya expressed belief that China was just reaffirming its claim in Scarborough Shoal when it declared its baselines following the signing of the new maritime laws of the Philippine government.

"I think they are just reaffirming their claim in Scarborough Shoal without giving any specifics, unlike our law that is very clear. so we are wondering what is this baselines that they are talking about, it is not in any way contained in the press statement that they issued," he said. Robina Asido/DMS