China announces baselines of sea adjacent to Scarborough Shoal

Following the signing into law of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act on Friday, China announced baselines of the sea adjacent to Scarborough Shoal, which it calls Huangyan Dao.

In a statement released Sunday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “This is a natural step by the Chinese government to lawfully strengthen marine management and is consistent with international law and common practices.''

She said the law sought to “further solidify the illegal arbitral award on the South China Sea in the form of domestic legislation and illegally include China’s Huangyan Dao and most of the islands and reefs of China’s Nansha Qundao (Spratly Islands), and their relevant waters into the Philippines’ maritime zones.”

“This move severely violates China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. China firmly opposes it and will continue to do everything necessary in accordance with law to firmly defend its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” she said.

With the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said the Philippines reaffirms its sovereignty over its internal waters, territorial sea, archipelagic waters, as well as its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf.

The legislation ensures that the country’s maritime domain remains secure and that foreign activities within its waters are effectively regulated and conducted in a manner that respects Philippine sovereignty and national security. Jaspearl Tan/DMS