''Marce'' forces Pagasa to raise Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal No.4 over northern Cagayan

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal No. 4 over the northern Cagayan and several areas in Luzon as Typhoon “Marce” made landfall in Santa Ana, Cagayan on Thursday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said that “potentially life-threatening conditions” continue to persist over northeastern Cagayan.

“Regardless of the position of the center of the eye in the next several hours, it must be emphasized that potentially life-threatening conditions due to typhoon-force winds, storm surge inundation, and torrential rainfall will be experienced in the Babuyan Islands and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Apayao,” Pagasa said.

''Marce'' was located at the vicinity of Santa Ana, Cagayan. It was moving west at 10 kph. It has maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h with gusts up to 240 km/h.

Pagasa said Signal No. 4 was raised over the northern portion of Cagayan (Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Gattaran, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Lasam) including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Flora, Calanasan, Pudtol), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Vintar, Dumalneg, Adams, Bacarra, Pasuquin, Burgos).

Signal No. 3 was raised over Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Danglas, Lagayan, Lacub, San Juan, La Paz, Bangued), and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo).

Signal No. 2 was raised over the northern and central portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Santa Maria, Divilacan, Tumauini, Maconacon, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Palanan, Ilagan City, Mallig, Delfin Albano, Quirino, San Mariano, Gamu, Roxas, Naguilian, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Benito Soliven, Luna, Aurora, San Manuel, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Cabatuan), the rest of Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, the northern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Banaue, Hungduan), the northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan), the rest of Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of La Union (Sudipen, Bangar, Balaoan, Luna, Santol).

Signal No. 1 was raised over the rest of La Union, Pangasinan, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Benguet, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler), the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan), and the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria).

Pagasa said ''Marce'' forecast to move generally westward, emerge over Aparri Bay, and possibly make another landfall along the coast of northwestern mainland Cagayan Thursday night. DMS