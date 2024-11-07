Marcos congratulates US President-elect Trump

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump following his victory in the recent election as he expressed optimism for a more fruitful and dynamic partnership between the Philippines and the US.

In a statement, Marcos congratulated both Trump and the American people, who he said, was triumphant “in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values”

“We look forward to working with President Trump on a wide range of issues that will yield mutual benefits for two nations with deep ties, shared beliefs, a common vision, and a long history of working together,” Marcos said.

“I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force for good, blazing a path of prosperity and amity in the region and on both sides of the Pacific,” the President added.

The Philippines and the US have a strong record of cooperation in areas including defense and security, trade and investment, food and energy security, renewable energy, climate action, digital transformation, infrastructure development, and humanitarian assistance.

Marcos reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to the longstanding partnership.

“This is a durable partnership to which the Philippines is fully committed, because it is founded on the ideals we share: freedom and democracy,” the President said.

He expressed confidence that Trump’s strong leadership will contribute to a brighter future for both nations. Presidential News Desk