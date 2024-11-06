"Marce" intensifies into a typhoon

"Marce" intensified into a typhoon over the Philippine Sea east of Isabela on Tuesday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, ''Marce'' might make '' landfall or pass close to Babuyan Islands or the northern portion of Cagayan on Thursday afternoon or evening".

Pagasa said "Marce" is forecast to move west northwest before it slows down and move west over the east of extreme Northern Luzon. It will reach peak intensity as it moves slow before a possible landfall, it added.

The typhoon was last located at 480 km east of Echague, Isabela moving northwest at 25 km/h. It has a maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h with gustiness up to 160 km/h.

The forecast track of "Marce" is positioned almost at the center but has a smaller radius in comparison with the track "Kristine" and "Leon", weather Specialist Veronica Torres told The Daily Manila Shimbun.

Rains are expected over Mindanao. Metro Manila and other parts of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rains caused by localized thunderstorms.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal One is hoisted over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Bakun, Kibungan, Atok, Bokod), Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora).

Meanwhile, the telephone lines of Pagasa was "intentionally" cut on Monday night. Pagasa said that they have reported it and provided a temporary phone number amid the typhoon. Marie Manalili/DMS