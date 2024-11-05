''Marce'' becomes tropical storm, could be typhoon Tuesday

Tropical Storm ''Marce'' strengthened over the Philippine Sea east of the Bicol region and is projected to become a typhoon Tuesday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Marce'', which had winds of up to 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 105 kilometers per hour, was located 740 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

''Marce'', the third storm to affect the Philippines in a month, is moving west northwest at 30 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa said ''Marce'' may enhance the northwesterly wind flow which may occur within the week.

''This, and the trough of the tropical cyclone, will bring rains over extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Luzon beginning today (Monday) or on Tuesday,'' said Pagasa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 may be hoisted over portions of Cagayan Monday night or Tuesday morning, Pagasa said. DMS