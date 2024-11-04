Undas observance “generally peaceful and orderly”: PNP

The observance of Undas or All Saints and All Souls days in the country was generally ''peaceful and orderly'', the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday.

In an interview with dzBB, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said: “We are happy to report that the nationwide observance of Undas this year was peaceful and orderly because we did not record any major incident that would disrupt the observance although we recorded a fire in the Bagbag Cemetery and a few minor incidents but all those have not affected the situation of our country.”

“We are thanking our countrymen for their cooperation because they themselves were alert and vigilant in monitoring their security and we would also like to commend the participation and help of the force multipliers. They are a big help to the security forces,” she added.

Fajardo said the PNP will remain on heightened alert until midnight on Monday and they have maintained their deployment in major cemeteries and terminals.

“ Of course, we’ve also deployed officers to recreational areas, and malls, and since it’s Sunday, we’re covering places of worship as well. Many families want to take advantage of the long weekend, so we’ve concentrated our deployment there,” Fajardo said.

“In major cities, we have motorcycle cops patrolling, and in more remote areas, we have bicycle cops for narrower roads where smaller motorcycles and bicycles are used. And, of course, at popular tourist spots, we have our tourist police to ensure security and maintain their visible police presence,” she said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS