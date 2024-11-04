Philippine-US alliance to remain strong whoever wins Nov.5 presidential elections: envoy

The alliance between the Philippines and the United States will remain strong whether former president Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris wins the US presidential elections, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said Sunday.

Romualdez said during former Trump’s presidency, he had good relations with the Philippines. Harris had met and talked to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. several times in the Philippines and America

“For me, I feel somewhat calm because I don’t think there will be a major change in the United States' policy regarding our alliance,” Romualdez said in an interview with dzBB.

Romualdez said that the race between Harris and Trump is tight days before the presidential elections on November 5.

He added that the Filipino-American community in the US is divided in their support for the two leading candidates.

He said that Harris and Trump are continuing their campaigns in various states, particularly in the “swing states” or states where it could not yet be determined whether a Republican or Democratic candidate would win.

Romualdez said should either Trump or Harris win, it would be a historical event.

“(If Harris wins), it would be very historical. It would be the first time that America would have someone from the minority and a woman as a president. And I assume it is also historical if Trump wins because it would be historical for him to be re-elected,” he said.

He said when it comes to the issue of the West Philippine Sea, the US would continue to support the Philippines in ensuring freedom of navigation in the waters.

“I think, because I’ve spoken with our military here and with the Pentagon, they understand that this is for our mutual interest... what we call freedom of navigation in the South China Sea is important. No single nation should have control over it because trillions of dollars in trade pass through there, which would also affect America,” Romualdez said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS