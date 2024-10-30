"Leon" now a typhoon, some areas in Bicol under Signal 1

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Severe Tropical Storm "Leon" intensified into typhoon on Tuesday morning and may become a super typhoon in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Weather Specialist Aljon Tamondong told The Daily Manila Shimbun Typhoon "Leon" "may still bring rain with gusty winds on some areas of Bicol Region especially on some areas of the region under Signal 1 due to the trough of the typhoon.

Metro Manila will experience cloudy skies with little to no rains in the next days.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two was hoisted at Batanes, Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Naguilian, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Reina Mercedes, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Mallig, Maconacon, Burgos), Apayao, the northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal), the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong), and Ilocos Norte.

The typhoon was last located at 505 km east of Tuguegarao City or 515 km east of Aparri while moving west northwest at 10km/h. It has maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h and gusts of up to 185km/h.

Bicol, hard hit by Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine'' last week, has begun recovering from heavy rains.

However, as the typhoon continues to moves west-northwest, the wind signals will be possibly lifted in the Bicol Region and won't affect the region unlike with Typhoon "Kristine", Tamondong added.

"Leon" will be " closest to Batanes between Thursday early morning and noon".

In Pagasa's 5 pm press briefing, Weather Specialist Veronica Torres said the typhoon is "inside the area of probability which is why we don't rule out the probability of a landfall".

"The typhoon is expected to intensify as it moves towards Batanes. The intensification into super typhoon is not ruled out" Torres added.

Torres added Pagasa doesn't discount the possibility of ''Leon'' becoming a super typhoon east of the Philippine as it heads close to Batanes.

Under Signal Number One were the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Carranglan, Pantabangan, Laur, Rizal), Aurora, the northern and eastern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, General Nakar, Atimonan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, and the northern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, City of Sorsogon, Gubat, Barcelona, Casiguran, Bulusan, Juban, Magallanes, Castilla, Pilar, Donsol).

The tropical cyclone was forecasted to continue on its rapid intensification over the Philippine Sea until its prior landfall over Taiwan. Marie Manalili/DMS