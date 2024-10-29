Privatization to turn Laguindingan Airport into int’l aviation hub

The privatization of the Laguindingan Airport will open direct flights of other Asian carriers to Mindanao and vice versa, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Monday.

“Iyong privatization will lead to making this airport as an international airport,” Bautista said in a press briefing in Malacanang.

“With the implementation of this PPP project, magkakaroon ng mga international flight dito and we will request Philippine carriers to fly out of Laguindingan to other Asian countries and we will also request the airlines of other countries to fly to Laguindingan. So, ang objective talaga is to make this as a regional international airport,” he said.

The Concession Agreement for the Laguindingan International Airport Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Project was presented to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace on Monday.

During the signing ceremony, Marcos said the administration is embarking on another journey toward fulfilling the government’s mission of enhancing the country’s airport facilities and services.

On the other hand, Bautista said the government expects Laguindingan’s transformation after Aboitiz InfraCapital takes over the airport operations and maintenance.

Through the agreement, Aboitiz InfraCapital will expand Laguindingan’s capacity from 1.6 million passengers annually to 6.3 million each year.

The estimated project cost is P12.75 billion which is to be invested by the private concessionaire at no cost to the government.

“The airport’s transformation should promote regional growth, generate jobs and livelihood and create investment opportunities,” he said. Presidential News Desk