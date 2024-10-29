Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 raised over several areas in Luzon, including some parts of Bicol

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised over several areas in Luzon and Visayas as Severe Tropical Storm “Leon” intensified on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The areas under signal no. 1 include provinces in Bicol, especially some towns in Camarines Sur which was affected by Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine''.

Pagasa said there is a high chance that it could become a super typhoon during its period of closest approach to Batanes.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said that in Luzon, Signal No.1 was hoisted over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Kibungan, Atok, Bokod, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands (General Nakar, Infanta, Real), Camarines Norte, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, Tigaon, Calabanga, Saglay), Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Tiwi, Malilipot, Malinao, Santo Domingo, Manito), and the northeastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, City of Sorsogon, Gubat).

In the Visayas, Signal No. 1 was raised eastern portion of Northern Samar (San Roque, Pambujan, Catubig, Laoang, Palapag, Gamay, Lapinig, Mapanas, Mondragon) and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo).

“Leon” was last spotted 725 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela.

It had maximum winds of 100 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 125 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa said “Leon” is expected to move west northwest through Tuesday morning then turn northwest until it makes landfall along the eastern coast of Taiwan on Thursday afternoon or evening.

It is also forecast to turn to the northeast towards the East China Sea and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning or afternoon.

“There is an increasing possibility of further westward shift in the track forecast of Leon but within the limits of the forecast confidence cone. As such, a landfall or close approach scenario on Batanes is not ruled out,” Pagasa said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS