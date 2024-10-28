Marcos grants P80m cash aid to Albay, Naga City local governments

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday provided financial assistance to local governments of Naga City and Albay that sustained massive flooding from Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine''.

During a situation briefing in Naga City, the President released P50 million to Acting Albay Governor Glenda Ong-Bongao and P30 million to Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion from the Office of the President.

Regarding ongoing relief efforts in Naga City, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the DSWD is delivering 35,000 food packs to the city.

“So, today (Saturday) we’re delivering 8,000, mamayang gabi another four, so 12. And then, we’ll be finished with another ? one to two days tapos na ho ‘yung buong 35 [thousand],” Gatchalian said during the briefing.

He said the food packs will be sourced from DSWD’s regional warehouses, with the agency and the city coordinating on additional support as more supplies arrive from Manila and Cebu. Presidential News Desk